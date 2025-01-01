Menu
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD. Avalanche 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2023 Ford F-150

110,891 KM

$62,000

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

Supercrew TREMOR

2023 Ford F-150

Supercrew TREMOR

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,891KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD.

Avalanche 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Nav |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$62,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2023 Ford F-150