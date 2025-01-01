Menu
Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, 2.5L I-4 Hybrid, 400W Inverter w/USB Console Rear, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Black Appearance Package, Black Door Handles, Black Grille, Black Headlamps, Black Mirrors, Black Taillamps, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Equipment Group 300A Standard, Ford Co-Pilot360, Front & Back Black Edition Decals, Heated Mirror w/Body-Colour Skull Caps, Heated Seats, Heated Wiper Park, Lane-Keeping System, LED Box Lighting, Soft Vinyl Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Towing Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Wheels: 18 Unique Machined-Face Ebony Aluminum, XLT Luxury Package. Recent Arrival! Shadow Black 2023 Ford Maverick XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Ford CoPilot-360 | CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2023 Ford MAVERICK

44,624 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Used
44,624KM
VIN 3FTTW8E31PRA66628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, 2.5L I-4 Hybrid, 400W Inverter w/USB Console Rear, 6-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Black Appearance Package, Black Door Handles, Black Grille, Black Headlamps, Black Mirrors, Black Taillamps, BLIS w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Equipment Group 300A Standard, Ford Co-Pilot360, Front & Back Black Edition Decals, Heated Mirror w/Body-Colour Skull Caps, Heated Seats, Heated Wiper Park, Lane-Keeping System, LED Box Lighting, Soft Vinyl Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Towing Hitch Receiver w/4-Pin Connector, Wheels: 18" Unique Machined-Face Ebony Aluminum, XLT Luxury Package.

Recent Arrival! Shadow Black 2023 Ford Maverick XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Ford CoPilot-360 |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
