2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Electric, All Wheel Drive, Low Ks, Charging cable included, Heated leather front seats, Moon Roof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Heated steering wheel, Power lift gate, Memory seats, Cruise control, Keyless and keypad entry/ignition, 19-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</span></p>

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

38,696 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

X Premium*Electric*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT

Watch This Vehicle
13192916

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

X Premium*Electric*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1763596225
  2. 1763596226
  3. 1763596226
  4. 1763596226
  5. 1763596226
  6. 1763596226
  7. 1763596226
  8. 1763596226
  9. 1763596226
  10. 1763596225
  11. 1763596225
  12. 1763596225
  13. 1763596226
  14. 1763596226
  15. 1763596226
  16. 1763596225
  17. 1763596226
  18. 1763596226
  19. 1763596226
  20. 1763596226
  21. 1763596226
  22. 1763596226
  23. 1763596226
  24. 1763596226
  25. 1763596226
  26. 1763596226
  27. 1763596226
  28. 1763596226
  29. 1763596226
  30. 1763596226
  31. 1763596225
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,696KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 60142
  • Mileage 38,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric, All Wheel Drive, Low Ks, Charging cable included, Heated leather front seats, Moon Roof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Heated steering wheel, Power lift gate, Memory seats, Cruise control, Keyless and keypad entry/ignition, 19-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Essex Motors

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT*AWD*Turbo*Low Ks*Heated Leather*CarPlay*OnStar for sale in Essex, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT*AWD*Turbo*Low Ks*Heated Leather*CarPlay*OnStar 33,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Terrain Denali*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*Low Ks for sale in Essex, ON
2024 GMC Terrain Denali*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*Low Ks 30,940 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler 300 300S*RWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*Rear Cam for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Chrysler 300 300S*RWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay*Rear Cam 92,045 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E