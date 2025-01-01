Menu
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, Terrain SLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Adaptive Cruise Control, Black GMC Centre Caps w/Red GMC Lettering, Black Mirror Caps, Darkened Front Grille, Elevation Edition, Front & Rear Park Assist, GMC Pro Grade Package, HD Surround Vision, Head-Up Display, Infotainment Package II, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Navigation System, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Safety Alert Seat, Side Blind Zone & Rear Cross Traffic, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Tech Package, Terrain Pro Safety Plus, Wheels: 19 Gloss Black Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto. Recent Arrival! Summit White 2023 GMC Terrain SLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Clean CARFAX.

2023 GMC Terrain

75,444 KM

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

SLT

12624369

2023 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,444KM
VIN 3GKALVEG0PL126438

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # WF018F
  • Mileage 75,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, Terrain SLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L DOHC, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Adaptive Cruise Control, Black GMC Centre Caps w/Red GMC Lettering, Black Mirror Caps, Darkened Front Grille, Elevation Edition, Front & Rear Park Assist, GMC Pro Grade Package, HD Surround Vision, Head-Up Display, Infotainment Package II, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Navigation System, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium 7-Speaker Bose Sound System w/Amplifier, Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Safety Alert Seat, Side Blind Zone & Rear Cross Traffic, SiriusXM, Skyscape Power Sunroof w/Power Sunscreen, Tech Package, Terrain Pro Safety Plus, Wheels: 19" Gloss Black Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.

Recent Arrival! Summit White 2023 GMC Terrain SLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2023 GMC Terrain