Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, I4, 17 x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Intense Blue 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited | Lane Assist | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2023 Hyundai Elantra

89,503 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
13194437

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Luxury

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 13194437
  2. 13194437
  3. 13194437
  4. 13194437
  5. 13194437
  6. 13194437
  7. 13194437
  8. 13194437
  9. 13194437
  10. 13194437
  11. 13194437
  12. 13194437
  13. 13194437
  14. 13194437
  15. 13194437
  16. 13194437
  17. 13194437
  18. 13194437
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,503KM
VIN KMHLN4AJ0PU060985

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97615A
  • Mileage 89,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, I4, 17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! Intense Blue 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited | Lane Assist | Backup Cam | Heated Seats |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Limited Luxury for sale in Essex, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Limited Luxury 89,503 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 STX STX for sale in Essex, ON
2024 Ford F-150 STX STX 45,616 KM $49,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE SE Hybrid for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE SE Hybrid 67,683 KM $26,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2023 Hyundai Elantra