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<p>Altitude, Low Ks, 4x4, 2.0L-4cyl Turbo, Removable Hard top, Heated leather front seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, UApps Manager, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNc climate control, Alpine sound system, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Tow hooks, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.</p><p>Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.</p><p>Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack has 20 years of experience.</p><p>Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex </p><p>Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.</p>

2023 Jeep Wrangler

30,547 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Altitude*Low Ks*4x4*Heated Leather*CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14186204

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Altitude*Low Ks*4x4*Heated Leather*CarPlay

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,547KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Altitude, Low Ks, 4x4, 2.0L-4cyl Turbo, Removable Hard top, Heated leather front seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, UApps Manager, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNc climate control, Alpine sound system, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Tow hooks, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack has 20 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
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519-776-7555

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Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2023 Jeep Wrangler