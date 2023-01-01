Menu
2023 RAM Cargo Van

100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2023 RAM Cargo Van

2023 RAM Cargo Van

2500*High Roof*3 Door*CarPlay*Rear Cam*Low K's

2023 RAM Cargo Van

2500*High Roof*3 Door*CarPlay*Rear Cam*Low K's

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10621056
  • Stock #: 76814
  • VIN: 3C6LRVDG5PE576814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, ProMaster 2500 High Roof, 159 WB, 3 door, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivityRear cam, Keyless entry, Power windows and locks, 16-inch steel wheels, Rear cargo double door, Passenger side cargo door, 3.6L-6cyl, Front wheel drive. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

