Essex Motors
519-776-7555
2023 RAM Cargo Van
2023 RAM Cargo Van
2500*High Roof*3 Door*CarPlay*Rear Cam*Low K's
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10621056
- Stock #: 76814
- VIN: 3C6LRVDG5PE576814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3