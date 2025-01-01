Menu
All wheel drive, 1.3L-3cyl Turbo, Low Ks, Heated leather front seats, Moon Roof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, OnStar, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Power lift gate, Memory seats, BOSE sound system, Wireless phone charger, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, 19-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

2024 Buick Encore GX

36,259 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX

Avenir*Low Ks*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay

13058405

2024 Buick Encore GX

Avenir*Low Ks*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,259KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,259 KM

Vehicle Description

All wheel drive, 1.3L-3cyl Turbo, Low Ks, Heated leather front seats, Moon Roof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, OnStar, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Power lift gate, Memory seats, BOSE sound system, Wireless phone charger, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, 19-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
2024 Buick Encore GX