$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,718 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, Turbo 1.5L-4cyl Ecotec, Low Ks, Heated and cooled leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Moon Roof, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, OnStar Services, Media, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Surround Cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Power lift gate, Memory seats, BOSE sound system, Collision Alert, Park Sense, Cruise control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Foglights, 19-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.
Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.
Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack has 20 years of experience.
Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex
Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.
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519-776-7555