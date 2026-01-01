$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport*Low Ks*4x4*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.0L Turbo
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,383 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4, 2.0L-4cyl Turbo, Low Ks, Removable hard top, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Cruise control, Keyless ignition, Tow hooks, Foglights, 17-inch wheels, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.
