All Wheel Drive, 2.4L-4cyl, Heated front seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Blindspot Alert, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

63,619 KM

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi RVR

SE*AWD*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4L

13508721

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

SE*AWD*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*2.4L

Essex Motors

Address: 361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,619KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,619 KM

All Wheel Drive, 2.4L-4cyl, Heated front seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Blindspot Alert, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2024 Mitsubishi RVR