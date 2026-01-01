Menu
All Wheel Drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Collision Alert, Lane Sense, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

2024 Toyota RAV4

64,029 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE*AWD*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*2.5L-4cyl

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,029KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,029 KM

All Wheel Drive, 2.5L-4cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Collision Alert, Lane Sense, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
2024 Toyota RAV4