<p>Summit Classics brings you this 1969 Ford Mustang SportsRoof which definitely comes John Wick approved.</p> <p>A southern USA car from Georgia equipped with an awesome 427 Cubic Inch Side Oiler V8 with a 4 Speed Manual transmission and 9” rear end with a 3.50:1 ratio.</p> <p>Factory style Shaker Hood & Holley four barrel carburetor, Aluminum Radiator with dual electric fans, new power steering , suspension and power brakes.   There is also a new exhaust system, new fuel tank and lines and new Firestone wide oval steel radial tires.</p> <p>There is a Marti report and professional appraisal available on request. This super strait Mustang is a nut and bolt restoration and has show quality paint and underside. Be sure to check out all the photos.</p> <p>This car comes DEALER CERTIFIED and qualifies for our financing program. This Mustang was built in Dearborn so no tax, duty or tariff to US buyers.</p> <p>Get the look of the real McCoy for a third of the price.</p> <p>Priced at $119,000 CDN or $88,000 USD</p> <p>FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport</p>

1969 Ford Mustang

$119,000

+ taxes & licensing
1969 Ford Mustang

SportsRoof | 427 Cubic Inch Side Oiler V8 | 4 Speed Manual

12664452

1969 Ford Mustang

SportsRoof | 427 Cubic Inch Side Oiler V8 | 4 Speed Manual

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$119,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 0000009F02F130780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1969MUSTANG
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Manual

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221

$119,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

1969 Ford Mustang