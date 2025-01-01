$119,000+ taxes & licensing
1969 Ford Mustang
SportsRoof | 427 Cubic Inch Side Oiler V8 | 4 Speed Manual
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$119,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1969MUSTANG
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Summit Classics brings you this 1969 Ford Mustang SportsRoof which definitely comes John Wick approved.
A southern USA car from Georgia equipped with an awesome 427 Cubic Inch Side Oiler V8 with a 4 Speed Manual transmission and 9” rear end with a 3.50:1 ratio.
Factory style Shaker Hood & Holley four barrel carburetor, Aluminum Radiator with dual electric fans, new power steering , suspension and power brakes. There is also a new exhaust system, new fuel tank and lines and new Firestone wide oval steel radial tires.
There is a Marti report and professional appraisal available on request. This super strait Mustang is a nut and bolt restoration and has show quality paint and underside. Be sure to check out all the photos.
This car comes DEALER CERTIFIED and qualifies for our financing program. This Mustang was built in Dearborn so no tax, duty or tariff to US buyers.
Get the look of the real McCoy for a third of the price.
Priced at $119,000 CDN or $88,000 USD
FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport
