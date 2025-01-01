$79,000+ tax & licensing
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
SS | 454 V8 | Manual | 12 Bolt Rear End
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$79,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1970ChevChevelle
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Calling all Canadians!!
Summit Classics brings you this built in Canada Tariff Free 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle with a 454 V8 paired with a Muncie 4 speed manual transmission and Chevrolet 12 bolt rear end.
Additional features include Power Steering and Power front disc brakes. This freshly rebuilt 454 includes Edelbrock Aluminum high rise intake manifold and a Holley 4 barrel carb & custom dual exhaust system. We just completed a compression test and it was 160 to 165 across all cylinders
This Chevelle has been correctly converted to SS specifications and rides on American Racing 15 Aluminum wheels with steel belt radials. This John Wick special comes DEALER CERTIFIED for your piece of mind and qualifies for our financing program.
Be sure to check out all the photos of this drive and go Chevelle in this stunning light green metallic. Get the look of the real McCoy for a third of the price.
Priced TARIFF FREE at $79,000 CDN
Call Scott at 416 741 6221 or email atscottv@summitford.com
