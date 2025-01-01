Menu
<p>Calling all Canadians!!</p> <p>Summit Classics brings you this built in Canada Tariff Free 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle with a 454 V8 paired with a Muncie 4 speed manual transmission and Chevrolet 12 bolt rear end.</p> <p>Additional features include Power Steering and Power front disc brakes. This freshly rebuilt 454 includes Edelbrock Aluminum high rise intake manifold and a Holley 4 barrel carb & custom dual exhaust system. We just completed a compression test and it was 160 to 165 across all cylinders</p> <p>This Chevelle has been correctly converted to SS specifications and rides on American Racing 15 Aluminum wheels with steel belt radials. This John Wick special comes DEALER CERTIFIED for your piece of mind and qualifies for our financing program.</p> <p>Be sure to check out all the photos of this drive and go Chevelle in this stunning light green metallic. Get the look of the real McCoy for a third of the price.</p> <p>Priced TARIFF FREE at $79,000 CDN</p> <p>Call Scott at 416 741 6221 or email at<a href=mailto:scottv@summitford.com>scottv@summitford.com</a></p>

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

$79,000

+ tax & licensing
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS | 454 V8 | Manual | 12 Bolt Rear End

12466924

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

SS | 454 V8 | Manual | 12 Bolt Rear End

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$79,000

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1363701550068XXXX

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1970ChevChevelle
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Calling all Canadians!!



Summit Classics brings you this built in Canada Tariff Free 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle with a 454 V8 paired with a Muncie 4 speed manual transmission and Chevrolet 12 bolt rear end.



Additional features include Power Steering and Power front disc brakes. This freshly rebuilt 454 includes Edelbrock Aluminum high rise intake manifold and a Holley 4 barrel carb & custom dual exhaust system. We just completed a compression test and it was 160 to 165 across all cylinders



This Chevelle has been correctly converted to SS specifications and rides on American Racing 15 Aluminum wheels with steel belt radials. This John Wick special comes DEALER CERTIFIED for your piece of mind and qualifies for our financing program.



Be sure to check out all the photos of this drive and go Chevelle in this stunning light green metallic. Get the look of the real McCoy for a third of the price.



Priced TARIFF FREE at $79,000 CDN



Call Scott at 416 741 6221 or email atscottv@summitford.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Manual

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221

$79,000

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle