$22,995+ taxes & licensing
1979 Ford Thunderbird
Heritage Edition
1979 Ford Thunderbird
Heritage Edition
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Summit Classics prides itself in trying to find one of a kind cool cars and we just got this low mileage all original1979Ford Thunderbird Heritage Edition equipped with a 351 V8, Ford FMX automatic transmission, Ford 9 rear end , power steering and power brakes.
The Heritage Edition came fully loaded from the factory with Air Conditioning (which blows real cold), power windows, power locks, power seats,very rare leather interior, cruise control and power antenna.
Additional features include Pioneer AM/FM stereo with Cassette player and custom Heritage painted aluminum wheels. This is an original panel car. Be sure to check out all the photos of this beautiful time capsule.
The Thunderbird comes DEALER CERTIFIED and is priced to sell at $22,995 CDN or $16,900 USD
FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Ford
Email Summit Ford
Summit Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-741-6221