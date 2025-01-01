Menu
<p>Summit Classics prides itself in trying to find one of a kind cool cars and we just got this low mileage all original1979Ford Thunderbird Heritage Edition equipped with a 351 V8, Ford FMX automatic transmission, Ford 9 rear end , power steering and power brakes.</p> <p>The Heritage Edition came fully loaded from the factory with Air Conditioning (which blows real cold), power windows, power locks, power seats,very rare leather interior, cruise control and power antenna.</p> <p>Additional features include Pioneer AM/FM stereo with Cassette player and custom Heritage painted aluminum wheels. This is an original panel car. Be sure to check out all the photos of this beautiful time capsule.</p> <p>The Thunderbird comes DEALER CERTIFIED and is priced to sell at $22,995 CDN or $16,900 USD</p> <p>FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport</p>

1979 Ford Thunderbird

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Heritage Edition

13079335

Heritage Edition

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 9G87H24559400000

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Rear Wheel Drive

1979 Ford Thunderbird Heritage Edition
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
