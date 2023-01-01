1982 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight

$4,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 2 , 8 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10033968

10033968 Stock #: PFP-279

PFP-279 VIN: 1G3AW69Y5CM127080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue Cloth

Stock # PFP-279

Mileage 242,802 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.