1982 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight

242,802 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

1982 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight

1982 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight

Regency Brougham

1982 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight

Regency Brougham

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,802KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10033968
  Stock #: PFP-279
  VIN: 1G3AW69Y5CM127080

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Blue Cloth
  Stock # PFP-279
  Mileage 242,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Same owner for over 40 years
Very well kept
Being sold As-Is. Buyer to certify

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-XXXX

647-792-1225

