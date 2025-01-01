$CALL+ tax & licensing
1988 Ford Mustang
GT | Low KM | Automatic | Convertible
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1988FORDMUSTANG
- Mileage 17,471 KM
Vehicle Description
?? For Sale: 1988 Ford Mustang GT Convertible – Classic Fox Body Muscle! ??
Price:
Turn heads and feel the roar of true American muscle with this 1988 Ford Mustang GT Convertible – a clean, iconic Fox Body that delivers both power and style. Whether you're a collector, weekend cruiser, or first-time Mustang buyer, this classic GT is ready to impress.
?? Specs & Features:
Engine: 5.0L HO V8 – legendary torque and reliability
Transmission: Automatic O/D Transmission
Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive with Traction-Lock Axle
Exterior Color: Oxford White
Interior: Medium Grey Cloth
Convertible Top: Vinyl Power Convertible Top
Mileage: 17,471 KM
Premium Sound System
? Highlights:
Clean Carfax
Low KM
Classic GT body kit with fog lights, ground effects, and dual exhaust
Stock wheels
Runs strong – recent maintenance completed
These Fox Body Mustangs are quickly becoming collector's items – this is your chance to own a piece of '80s muscle history.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport
Vehicle Features
416-741-6221