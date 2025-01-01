Menu
<p><strong>?? For Sale: 1988 Ford Mustang GT Convertible – Classic Fox Body Muscle! ??</strong><br /> <strong>Price:</strong> </p> <p>Turn heads and feel the roar of true American muscle with this <strong>1988 Ford Mustang GT Convertible</strong> – a clean, iconic Fox Body that delivers both power and style. Whether you're a collector, weekend cruiser, or first-time Mustang buyer, this classic GT is ready to impress.</p> <h3>?? Specs & Features:</h3> <ul> <li> <p><strong>Engine:</strong> 5.0L HO V8 – legendary torque and reliability</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic O/D Transmission</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Rear-wheel drive with Traction-Lock Axle</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Oxford White</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Interior:</strong> Medium Grey Cloth</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Convertible Top:</strong> Vinyl Power Convertible Top</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Mileage: </strong>17,471 KM</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Premium Sound System</strong></p> </li> </ul> <h3>? Highlights:</h3> <ul> <li> <p>Clean Carfax</p> </li> <li> <p>Low KM</p> </li> <li> <p>Classic GT body kit with fog lights, ground effects, and dual exhaust</p> </li> <li> <p>Stock wheels</p> </li> <li> <p>Runs strong – recent maintenance completed</p> </li> </ul> <p>These Fox Body Mustangs are quickly becoming collector's items – this is your chance to own a piece of '80s muscle history.</p> <p>FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport</p>

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
