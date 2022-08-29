Menu
1989 Porsche 944

167,980 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

1989 Porsche 944

1989 Porsche 944

Turbo | Clean! | Ontario Local

1989 Porsche 944

Turbo | Clean! | Ontario Local

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

167,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9160072
  Stock #: 18433
  VIN: WP0AA0951KN150267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 167,980 KM

Vehicle Description

The 944 Turbo is a front-engined Porsche sports car, featuring a 5-speed manual transmission with rear-wheel drive and a 210+ horsepower turbocharged 2.5L engine. An old-school sports-car with enhanced performance and analogue driving dynamics, the 944 Turbo further features improved brakes and suspension, 16” alloy wheels, pop-up headlights, and iconic factory widebody styling!  



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

