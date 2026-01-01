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1992 Ford F-150
XLT
1992 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P23880
- Mileage 43,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Summit Classics is proud to present this timeless piece of Ford history. A truck that reminds us why the F-Series has remained Americas best-selling truck for generations.
Built for a generation that believed trucks were meant to work hard Monday through Friday, and still look sharp pulling into the local cruise night on Saturday, this 1992 Ford F-150 is pure Blue Oval nostalgia.
Finished in classic early-90s Ford styling, this F-150 represents one of the most recognizable truck designs Ford ever produced. The ninth-generation F-Series introduced smoother aerodynamic body lines, updated interiors, and the unmistakable square-jawed stance that helped define Ford trucks throughout the decade.
Under the hood sits Fords legendary 5.0L Windsor V8, one of the most respected small-block engines ever built by the Blue Oval. Known for its durability, simplicity, and unmistakable exhaust note, the 5.0L helped establish Fords reputation for dependable V8 performance throughout the late 80s and early 90s. Paired to a desirable five-speed manual transmission, this F-150 delivers the kind of connected driving experience that has become increasingly rare in todays truck market.
To further validate the health of the drivetrain, Summit Ford performed a compression test on all eight cylinders, with the engine producing a strong and consistent 180 PSI across every cylinder. Results like this are an excellent indicator of engine health and speak to the care and condition of this classic Ford truck.
What makes this generation of F-150 so special today is its perfect balance of old-school truck character and modern drivability. You still get the upright cab design, analog gauges, bench-seat comfort, and unmistakable stance, but with electronic fuel injection, improved aerodynamics, and the everyday usability that made these trucks staples across North America for decades.
The 1992 model year marked an important evolution for the F-Series lineup, introducing the refreshed aerodynamic front-end styling that would carry Ford trucks through the remainder of the decade. It was also the same era that inspired enthusiast favorites like the Nite Edition and later the SVT Lightning, helping cement these Ford trucks as some of the most collectible modern classics on the road today.
And while modern trucks continue to grow larger, more complicated, and increasingly digital, this F-150 reminds us what made pickups great in the first place:
A naturally aspirated V8. A manual transmission. And honest truck character that never goes out of style.
Whether youre a collector chasing nostalgia, an enthusiast searching for a clean platform, or someone who simply misses when trucks had personality, this 1992 Ford F-150 delivers exactly what modern pickups often cant: authenticity.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport
The mileage shown on this vehicle is not guaranteed to be accurate. Due to the age of the vehicle and the limitations of historical record-keeping, Summit Ford Sales (1982) Ltd. has no way to verify the true mileage. The odometer reading should therefore be considered exempt, approximate, or for display purposes only.
By proceeding with the purchase, the buyer acknowledges and accepts that the actual mileage may differ from the odometer reading currently displayed.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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