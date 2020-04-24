Menu
Account
Sign In

1992 Mercedes 500SL

Watch This Vehicle

1992 Mercedes 500SL

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

  1. 4922454
  2. 4922454
  3. 4922454
  4. 4922454
  5. 4922454
  6. 4922454
  7. 4922454
  8. 4922454
  9. 4922454
  10. 4922454
  11. 4922454
  12. 4922454
  13. 4922454
  14. 4922454
  15. 4922454
  16. 4922454
  17. 4922454
  18. 4922454
Contact Seller

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,414KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4922454
  • Stock #: 13821
  • VIN: WDBFA66E0NF043544
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

This V8-powered SL is a classic two-seat Mercedes with over 300 horsepower, optioned in black with a black leather interior, and iconic 18" Monoblock wheels! This roadster also comes equipped with a colour-matching hardtop and power-adjustable seats!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2009 BMW 335d
 129,831 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic
2006 BMW 7 Series 76...
 90,996 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 134,506 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-334-XXXX

(click to show)

888-334-2707

Send A Message