$9,850
+ taxes & licensing
1993 Cadillac Coupe De Ville
LEATHER
Location
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8947648
- Stock #: 141421
- VIN: 1G6CD53B7P4284776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Leather Seats
WOW
MUST SEE AND DRIVE
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7