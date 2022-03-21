1993 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,850 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8947648

8947648 Stock #: 141421

141421 VIN: 1G6CD53B7P4284776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Burgundy

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Safety Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Additional Features WOW MUST SEE AND DRIVE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.