Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1994 Porsche 911

61,611 KM

Details Description Features

$189,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$189,900

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
1994 Porsche 911

1994 Porsche 911

Speedster

Watch This Vehicle

1994 Porsche 911

Speedster

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 7441358
  2. 7441358
  3. 7441358
  4. 7441358
  5. 7441358
  6. 7441358
  7. 7441358
  8. 7441358
  9. 7441358
  10. 7441358
  11. 7441358
  12. 7441358
  13. 7441358
  14. 7441358
  15. 7441358
  16. 7441358
  17. 7441358
  18. 7441358
  19. 7441358
  20. 7441358
  21. 7441358
  22. 7441358
  23. 7441358
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$189,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7441358
  • Stock #: 17894
  • VIN: WP0CB2960RS465132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17894
  • Mileage 61,611 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2013 Lexus RX 350 | ...
 128,842 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,897 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2013 Scion FR-S | 6-...
 81,838 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory