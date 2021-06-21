1994 Porsche 911

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$189,900 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 6 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7441358

7441358 Stock #: 17894

17894 VIN: WP0CB2960RS465132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 17894

Mileage 61,611 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive 5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.