1995 Mercedes-Benz E320

132,874 KM

Details

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Cabriolet | Accident free! | Ontario Vehicle

1995 Mercedes-Benz E320

Cabriolet | Accident free! | Ontario Vehicle

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

132,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9160084
  • Stock #: 18434
  • VIN: WDBEA66E6SC270729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 18434
  • Mileage 132,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 1995 E320 is a classic Mercedes E-class convertible with a straight 6 engine and CLEAN, Ontario local ownership history! Optioned in Blue Black with two-tone styling on 16 wheels, over a grey leather interior with wood trim, along with power/memory/heated front seats, cruise control, OEM head unit, and power-operated soft-top roof!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
