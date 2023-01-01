Menu
1998 Lotus Esprit

33,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

NOW AVAILABLE ON BRINGATRAILER / PRESTINE

1998 Lotus Esprit

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

33,850KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285041
  • Stock #: PT0723
  • VIN: SCCDC0829WHB15447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 33,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous Lotus Esprit V8 that we now have available on Bring A Trailer. If interested please log on and bid for your opportunity to own this absolutely stunning automotive masterpiece.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

