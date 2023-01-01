$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
1998 Lotus Esprit
NOW AVAILABLE ON BRINGATRAILER / PRESTINE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10285041
- Stock #: PT0723
- VIN: SCCDC0829WHB15447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 33,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this gorgeous Lotus Esprit V8 that we now have available on Bring A Trailer. If interested please log on and bid for your opportunity to own this absolutely stunning automotive masterpiece.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.