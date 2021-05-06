Menu
1998 Subaru Forester

287,341 KM

Details Description Features

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

L AWD

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

287,341KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7088284
  • Stock #: 100349
  • VIN: JF1SF6357WH772125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,341 KM

Vehicle Description

1998 Subaru Forester 4 Dr Auto AWD Alloy Wheels FOG Light Certified

Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

