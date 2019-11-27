Menu
Account
Sign In

1999 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,470KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4393950
  • VIN: JT3HP10V7X0218421
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One original owner vehicle!! Original kilometres!! Only 70,400 kms!!!
Like new!!! Very popular and reliable Toyota Rav 4!!! Power windows, power locks, four wheel drive! Excellent gas mileage. Certified with a one year powertrain!!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Lumbar Support
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 185,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic 1.8...
 226,150 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Venza 3....
 101,903 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

Office :416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254

Send A Message