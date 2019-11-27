1999 Toyota RAV4 AWD

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Emission Tests - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
One original owner vehicle!! Original kilometres!! Only 70,400 kms!!!
Like new!!! Very popular and reliable Toyota Rav 4!!! Power windows, power locks, four wheel drive! Excellent gas mileage. Certified with a one year powertrain!!
