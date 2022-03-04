$5,400+ tax & licensing
$5,400
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2000 Honda Civic
2000 Honda Civic
Special Edition
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,400
+ taxes & licensing
120,747KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8606009
- VIN: 2HGEJ6518YH918756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,747 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
3MONTH POWERTRAIN WARR.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
