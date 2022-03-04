Menu
2000 Honda Civic

120,747 KM

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2000 Honda Civic

2000 Honda Civic

Special Edition

2000 Honda Civic

Special Edition

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

120,747KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8606009
  VIN: 2HGEJ6518YH918756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
3MONTH POWERTRAIN WARR.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

