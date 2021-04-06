2001 Audi TT

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW!! What a RARE awesome car we have here. This TT is in immaculate shape in and out. It looks and drives just as it should, tons of power and pulls strong. This one is a local Ontario car with only 2 previous owners who took very good care of it and it shows. If you're looking for a drivers car that gets eyes everywhere it goes then this is it. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9