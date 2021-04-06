Menu
2001 Audi TT

185,791 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2001 Audi TT

2001 Audi TT

STUNNING / 6 SPEED / QUATTRO / LOCAL / STOCK CAR

2001 Audi TT

STUNNING / 6 SPEED / QUATTRO / LOCAL / STOCK CAR

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

185,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6952207
  • Stock #: PT0406
  • VIN: TRUWX28N011048990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 185,791 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! What a RARE awesome car we have here. This TT is in immaculate shape in and out. It looks and drives just as it should, tons of power and pulls strong. This one is a local Ontario car with only 2 previous owners who took very good care of it and it shows. If you're looking for a drivers car that gets eyes everywhere it goes then this is it. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

COUPE
MANUAL
6SPEED
SPORT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

