$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2001 Audi TT
LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING SHAPE / 6 SPEED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9219964
- Stock #: PT0418
- VIN: TRUWT28N711003864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 114,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this Gem of a car that we have here. This beauty is a clean No Accidents local car thats been well cared for through its life and it shows inside and out. This one comes loaded with all the Audi TT goodness and low km's. If you're looking for a fun daily driver or a nice track day car then this is the one for you. We are offering this one AS-IS only due to the airbag light being present. Car runs and drives excellent and otherwise passes safety the way it is. As this is a rare sports car we know the next owner could have great idea and therefore have decided to keep the price low and let you do as you wish, either fix the light and daily drive it or turn it into a track monster. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
As per OMVIC rules: This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.