2001 Audi TT

114,010 KM

Details

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING SHAPE / 6 SPEED

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING SHAPE / 6 SPEED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

114,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9219964
  • Stock #: PT0418
  • VIN: TRUWT28N711003864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 114,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this Gem of a car that we have here. This beauty is a clean No Accidents local car thats been well cared for through its life and it shows inside and out. This one comes loaded with all the Audi TT goodness and low km's. If you're looking for a fun daily driver or a nice track day car then this is the one for you. We are offering this one AS-IS only due to the airbag light being present. Car runs and drives excellent and otherwise passes safety the way it is. As this is a rare sports car we know the next owner could have great idea and therefore have decided to keep the price low and let you do as you wish, either fix the light and daily drive it or turn it into a track monster. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

As per OMVIC rules: This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

