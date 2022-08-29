Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 BMW 3 Series

235,580 KM

Details Description Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2001 BMW 3 Series

2001 BMW 3 Series

325Ci 2dr Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2001 BMW 3 Series

325Ci 2dr Convertible

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

235,580KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092536
  • VIN: wbabs33451jy41601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 235,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Very rear classic car. Loaded, cold a/c,  cruise, heated/power seats,  keyless entry, fogs. Engine, transmission & clutch work amazing, it drives super smooth. No rips on the soft top, almost no rust. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2012 Ford Flex 4dr S...
 198,322 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Juke 5dr...
 126,535 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano A...
 117,005 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory