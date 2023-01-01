2002 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 3 , 1 0 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10280808

10280808 VIN: 1FAFP34352W269824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 203,101 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.