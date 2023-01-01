$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
416-822-9049
2002 Ford Focus
2002 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
203,101KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10280808
- VIN: 1FAFP34352W269824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1