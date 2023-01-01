Menu
2002 Ford Focus

203,101 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

SE

SE

Location

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,101KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10280808
  • VIN: 1FAFP34352W269824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

