$39,000+ taxes & licensing
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Standard | HARDTOP/ CONVERTIABLE | ONLY 2026 KM |
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Standard | HARDTOP/ CONVERTIABLE | ONLY 2026 KM |
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Turquoise
- Interior Colour Turquoise
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Summit Classics brings you this Time Capsule edition of a 2002 Ford Thunderbird with only 2000 kms (1300 miles) in Robins Egg blue metallic. This extremely low km T-Bird comes with the factory 3.9 L V8 and factory 5 speed automatic transmission.
Equipment includes the full colour accent package, Midnight black soft top, body colour removable hardtop, 17 Alloy wheels on new Michelin tires, power adjustable seats, Air Conditioning & hardtop stand.
These T-birds came with 4 wheel independent suspension and power ventilated disc brakes. Additional features include speed control and factory Am/Fm stereo with in-dash CD changer.
This T-bird comes DEALER CERTFIED and qualifies for our financing program. Be sure to check out all the photos top and bottom.
Priced at $39,000 CDN or $28,700 USD
FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Ford
Email Summit Ford
Summit Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-741-6221