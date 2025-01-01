Menu
<p>Summit Classics brings you this Time Capsule edition of a 2002 Ford Thunderbird with only 2000 kms (1300 miles) in Robins Egg blue metallic. This extremely low km T-Bird comes with the factory 3.9 L V8 and factory 5 speed automatic transmission.</p> <p>Equipment includes the full colour accent package, Midnight black soft top, body colour removable hardtop, 17 Alloy wheels on new Michelin tires, power adjustable seats, Air Conditioning & hardtop stand.</p> <p>These T-birds came with 4 wheel independent suspension and power ventilated disc brakes. Additional features include speed control and factory Am/Fm stereo with in-dash CD changer.</p> <p>This T-bird comes DEALER CERTFIED and qualifies for our financing program. Be sure to check out all the photos top and bottom.</p> <p>Priced at $39,000 CDN or $28,700 USD</p> <p>FOR MORE INFORMATION: CALL SCOTT 416-741-6221 or scottv@summitford.com. Note to US customers: We can arrange shipping anywhere in the US, broker across the border (approx. $250), no tax and no Duty. Fully insured. We are located 15 minutes from the Toronto International Airport</p>

2002 Ford Thunderbird

2,026 KM

Used
2,026KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP60AX2Y114933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Turquoise
  • Interior Colour Turquoise
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

