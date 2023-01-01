$6,987+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda CR-V
2002 Honda CR-V
EX 4WD
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$6,987
+ taxes & licensing
162,310KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10240043
- Stock #: TRD26
- VIN: JHLRD78842C814350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,310 KM
Vehicle Description
New Brakes
Well loved
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8