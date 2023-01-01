Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Honda CR-V

162,310 KM

Details Description Features

$6,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

Contact Seller

$6,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
162,310KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10240043
  • Stock #: TRD26
  • VIN: JHLRD78842C814350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Certified
New Brakes
Well loved
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 137,230 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 169,860 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna S...
 218,452 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory