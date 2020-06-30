Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

129,487 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

  Listing ID: 5344262
  Stock #: 100862
  VIN: JTDBF30K920008966
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

129,487KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Exterior Colour Gold
  Interior Colour Cream
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 129,487 KM

2002 Toyota Camry XLE V6 Fully Loaded 4 Dr Auto Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Certified          Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

