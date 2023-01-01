$5,888+ tax & licensing
2002 Volvo V70
RARE / 5 SPEED / NO ACCIDENTS /AMAZING DRIVING CAR
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 354,116 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Check out this gem that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This beauty is a local clean No Accidents Ontario car thats been exceptionally well cared for mechanically by the previous owner and it shows in how it drives. It's also a super rare vehicle being a manual mated to Volvo's increadible 2.5 motor. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
