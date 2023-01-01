Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Volvo V70

354,116 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2002 Volvo V70

2002 Volvo V70

RARE / 5 SPEED / NO ACCIDENTS /AMAZING DRIVING CAR

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Volvo V70

RARE / 5 SPEED / NO ACCIDENTS /AMAZING DRIVING CAR

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

354,116KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488587
  • Stock #: PT0732
  • VIN: YV1SW61R122242403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 354,116 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this gem that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This beauty is a local clean No Accidents  Ontario car thats been exceptionally well cared for mechanically by the previous owner and it shows in how it drives. It's also a super rare vehicle being a manual mated to Volvo's increadible 2.5 motor. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2002 Volvo V70 RARE ...
 354,116 KM
$5,888 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota RAV4 RAR...
 188,755 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 149,568 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory