2003 Honda Civic

157,049 KM

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

LX

2003 Honda Civic

LX

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,049KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8634836
  • Stock #: MIKE
  • VIN: 2HGES16643H935055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,049 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

