$5,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,400
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Motors
416-255-4420
2003 Honda Civic
2003 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
416-255-4420
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,400
+ taxes & licensing
157,049KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8634836
- Stock #: MIKE
- VIN: 2HGES16643H935055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,049 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Quality Motors
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7