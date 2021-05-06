2003 Nissan 350Z

+ taxes & licensing
416-234-6868
11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6
416-234-6868
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX VERIFIED NO MAJOR CLAIMS ( REAR BUMPER COVER $ 1320 ) TWO OWNER CAR , SAME OWNER SINCE 2005 , OEM MECHANICALLY, AFTERMARKET GRILLL AND ANTENNA, WELL EQUIPPED, LEATHER P0WER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, FA TORY CD AND CASSETTE SOUND , 18" ALLOY WHEELS, BRIDGESTONE PERFORMANCE TIRES AND MORE , DRIVES AND HANDELS GREAT WITH A PERFECT CLUTCH PICK UP AND GEARCHANGE , AN AFFORDABLE EXHILARATING DRIVE , ONLY 112000 KMS , SAME OWNER 16 YEARS , CLASSIC SILVER ON CHARCOAL LEATHER PRICED TO SELL AT $ 12988 CERTIFIED PLUS HST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6