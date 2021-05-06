Menu
2003 Nissan 350Z

112,929 KM

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

2003 Nissan 350Z

2003 Nissan 350Z

Performance LOW MILEAGE, TWO OWNERS SINCE NEW, VERY WELL MAINTAINED!

2003 Nissan 350Z

Performance LOW MILEAGE, TWO OWNERS SINCE NEW, VERY WELL MAINTAINED!

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

112,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7092421
  VIN: JN1AZ34E53T018226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 112,929 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO MAJOR CLAIMS ( REAR BUMPER COVER $ 1320 ) TWO OWNER CAR , SAME OWNER SINCE 2005 , OEM MECHANICALLY, AFTERMARKET GRILLL AND ANTENNA, WELL EQUIPPED, LEATHER P0WER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, FA TORY CD AND CASSETTE SOUND , 18" ALLOY WHEELS, BRIDGESTONE PERFORMANCE TIRES AND MORE , DRIVES AND HANDELS GREAT WITH A PERFECT CLUTCH PICK UP AND GEARCHANGE , AN AFFORDABLE EXHILARATING DRIVE , ONLY 112000 KMS , SAME OWNER 16 YEARS , CLASSIC SILVER ON CHARCOAL LEATHER PRICED TO SELL AT $ 12988 CERTIFIED PLUS HST

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

