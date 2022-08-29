Menu
2004 Audi Allroad

181,538 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2004 Audi Allroad

2004 Audi Allroad

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING DRIVE / QUATTRO

2004 Audi Allroad

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING DRIVE / QUATTRO

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

181,538KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141373
  • Stock #: PT0663
  • VIN: WA1YD64B54N055245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,538 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!! Check out this super RARE Allroad 2.7T that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner car with No accidents thats been babied since day 1 and it shows. If you need a go anywhere kind of vehicle without driving a boxy SUV then this does adventures better than anyone els; and its so good at it that its actual part of its name, Allroad. This one comes certified for your conveninence and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before this rare Gem is gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

