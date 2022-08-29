$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2004 Audi Allroad
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING DRIVE / QUATTRO
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9141373
- Stock #: PT0663
- VIN: WA1YD64B54N055245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,538 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW!!! Check out this super RARE Allroad 2.7T that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner car with No accidents thats been babied since day 1 and it shows. If you need a go anywhere kind of vehicle without driving a boxy SUV then this does adventures better than anyone els; and its so good at it that its actual part of its name, Allroad. This one comes certified for your conveninence and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before this rare Gem is gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.