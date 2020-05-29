2004 GMC Envoy

Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer

Dual compartment high-output halogen headlamps Windows rear window defogger

Solar-Ray light-tinted windshield/front door glass Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Fog Lamps

Dual note horn

Brake/transmission shift interlock

Child security rear door locks

2nd row seats lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Retained accessory pwr Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings

Body-colour front & rear bumpers

Moulded plastic body-colour grille w/bright trim Exterior Roof rack side rails Security Passlock security system

Additional Features Locking Differential

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system

Automatic headlamp control

Side guard door beams

3.42 Rear Axle Ratio

95 litre fuel tank

Flash-to-pass feature

SLE decor

Assist handles located above all passenger doors

Driver & front passenger dual stage front airbags

Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass

Rear liftgate w/lift glass & full gate-inc: electric release

Manual dual-zone climate control air conditioning-inc: independent front & rear controls

Dual black pwr heated exterior mirrors

Full colour-keyed cloth headliner

Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades

Intermittent windshield wipers w/washer

Row-to-row theatre seating

3rd row 2-passenger 50/50 slide & fold split bench seat-inc: filler panels on seat back to provide continuous level load floor when seat folded flat

Lighter receptacle on instrument panel

Assist handle integrated w/seat leg support for 3rd row access

Coat hooks-inc: front passenger side & rear seat

Stowable rear cargo shelf extends flat load floor & acts as rear cargo cover

Single 2-sided key

2nd row 3-passenger 65/35 flip & fold split bench seat-inc: locking feature in either up or down position

Colour-keyed front & rear carpeting

Rear seating upper & lower HVAC ducts

Concealed under-floor storage compartment in rear cargo area

Door trim panels w/integral padded armrests & map pockets

Black 4-spoke tilt steering wheel

5-link rear suspension

Auxiliary pwr outlets-inc: (2) covered instrument panel, (1) rear floor console

Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure

Warning lights-inc: liftgate ajar, safety belt, ABS/parking brake

Trailering equipment-inc: integrated platform hitch w/harness connector

4.2L DOHC SFI 24-VALVE I6 VORTEC 4200 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

(6) speaker system-inc: (2) instrument panel tweeters, (2) front door, (2) rear door extended range

Front floor console-inc: trans shifter, coin holder, CD/cassette storage, cup holders

Independent double A-arm front suspension

Luxury ride suspension pkg-inc: Bilstein shock absorbers

Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in LH side cargo area

Lights-inc: dual lamps over side doors for illuminated entry/exit, dome lamp & reading lamp functions, 3rd row reading lamps, cargo compartment dome lamp

Custom overhead console-inc: storage for eyeglasses/garage door opener/misc, Homelink programmable transmitter, switches for rear quarter vent windows

Colour-keyed front, 2nd & 3rd row floor mats

Pwr windows-inc: driver express-down, lockout feature, rear quarter windows

