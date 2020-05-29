Menu
2004 GMC Envoy

2004 GMC Envoy

XL SLE

2004 GMC Envoy

XL SLE

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

360 Rexdale Blvd., Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R7

1-866-493-0915

  • 326,697KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5151425
  • Stock #: T11740
  • VIN: 1GKET16S546223198
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Hurry in before it's gone!
This budget-friendly vehicle is definitely worth taking a look and it won't stay on our lot for long! Our As-Is vehicles have generally been driven to the dealership by their former owners and traded for newer models. Given the age and/or mileage of these vehicles we have decided to forego an inspection and certification to reduce costs and pass those savings on to you! Come test drive this vehicle and experience this great piece!


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This 2004 GMC Envoy XL is fresh on our lot in Toronto.

This SUV has 326,697 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.


Compare our vehicles and reputation to others for yourself. Everything we do is focused on providing absolute clarity so that you can make an informed decision and buy with confidence, worry free.
Call us at Leggat Buick Chevrolet GMC for more information on this vehicle and to book your test drive! Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GENERAL MOTORS franchise dealership in the heart of Etobicoke, dedicated to serving the Etobicoke, Rexdale, Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Woodbridge, Toronto and all of the GTA market's. As well as brand new vehicles, we also stock Certified-Pre-owned vehicle at prices that are competitive in today's market place. If you do not find what you are looking for in our inventory, please give us a call and we will be pleased to do our best to satisfy your needs.

At Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC, we value our previous customers and are always looking to welcome and assist new customers. Our state-of-the-art Chevrolet Buick GMC showroom is open in the heart of Etobicoke at 360 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 1R7 just east of Highway 27, near WOODBINE RACETRACK/CASINO and Woodbine Mall Shopping Center.

Unless otherwise stated, prices include Full Comprehensive Inspection, Reconditioning, Safety Check, Full Detailing, Free CarProof Report and 36 Day Safety Warranty. Real pictures and full vehicle descriptions are provided for over 500 in-stock vehicles within our group at www.LAG.ca to help you with your research.

Part of the Leggat Auto Group, our mission is to keep our customers happy, and support each one through the purchase of their vehicle. Here at the Leggat Auto Group You Can Always Count on Us.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Toronto. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
  • Dual compartment high-output halogen headlamps
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar-Ray light-tinted windshield/front door glass
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Child security rear door locks
  • 2nd row seats lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
Trim
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
  • Body-colour front & rear bumpers
  • Moulded plastic body-colour grille w/bright trim
Exterior
  • Roof rack side rails
Security
  • Passlock security system
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
  • Automatic headlamp control
  • Side guard door beams
  • 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
  • 95 litre fuel tank
  • Flash-to-pass feature
  • SLE decor
  • Assist handles located above all passenger doors
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage front airbags
  • Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
  • Rear liftgate w/lift glass & full gate-inc: electric release
  • Manual dual-zone climate control air conditioning-inc: independent front & rear controls
  • Dual black pwr heated exterior mirrors
  • Full colour-keyed cloth headliner
  • Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades
  • Intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
  • Row-to-row theatre seating
  • 3rd row 2-passenger 50/50 slide & fold split bench seat-inc: filler panels on seat back to provide continuous level load floor when seat folded flat
  • Lighter receptacle on instrument panel
  • Assist handle integrated w/seat leg support for 3rd row access
  • Coat hooks-inc: front passenger side & rear seat
  • Stowable rear cargo shelf extends flat load floor & acts as rear cargo cover
  • Single 2-sided key
  • 2nd row 3-passenger 65/35 flip & fold split bench seat-inc: locking feature in either up or down position
  • Colour-keyed front & rear carpeting
  • Rear seating upper & lower HVAC ducts
  • Concealed under-floor storage compartment in rear cargo area
  • Door trim panels w/integral padded armrests & map pockets
  • Black 4-spoke tilt steering wheel
  • 5-link rear suspension
  • Auxiliary pwr outlets-inc: (2) covered instrument panel, (1) rear floor console
  • Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure
  • Warning lights-inc: liftgate ajar, safety belt, ABS/parking brake
  • Trailering equipment-inc: integrated platform hitch w/harness connector
  • 4.2L DOHC SFI 24-VALVE I6 VORTEC 4200 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • (6) speaker system-inc: (2) instrument panel tweeters, (2) front door, (2) rear door extended range
  • Front floor console-inc: trans shifter, coin holder, CD/cassette storage, cup holders
  • Independent double A-arm front suspension
  • Luxury ride suspension pkg-inc: Bilstein shock absorbers
  • Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in LH side cargo area
  • Lights-inc: dual lamps over side doors for illuminated entry/exit, dome lamp & reading lamp functions, 3rd row reading lamps, cargo compartment dome lamp
  • Custom overhead console-inc: storage for eyeglasses/garage door opener/misc, Homelink programmable transmitter, switches for rear quarter vent windows
  • Colour-keyed front, 2nd & 3rd row floor mats
  • Pwr windows-inc: driver express-down, lockout feature, rear quarter windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

360 Rexdale Blvd., Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R7

