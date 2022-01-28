Menu
2004 Subaru Forester

149,204 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2004 Subaru Forester

2004 Subaru Forester

2.5XS / LEATHER / IMMACULATE / SUPER CLEAN / AWD

2004 Subaru Forester

2.5XS / LEATHER / IMMACULATE / SUPER CLEAN / AWD

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

149,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8229438
  Stock #: PT0564
  VIN: JF1SG656X4H710993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,204 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Words cant describle this gorgeous Subaru Forrester. This is a clean canadian rust free outback thats been extremely well cared for and it shows inside and out. Comes loaded with leather interior, large sunroof, heated seats and so much more. If you're looking for a fun to drive, luxurious, spacious, safe and reliable car for daily driving or weekend getaways then this is the car for you. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email us today to book your appointment before this one is gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

