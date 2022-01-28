$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Subaru Forester
2.5XS / LEATHER / IMMACULATE / SUPER CLEAN / AWD
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8229438
- Stock #: PT0564
- VIN: JF1SG656X4H710993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,204 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW !! Words cant describle this gorgeous Subaru Forrester. This is a clean canadian rust free outback thats been extremely well cared for and it shows inside and out. Comes loaded with leather interior, large sunroof, heated seats and so much more. If you're looking for a fun to drive, luxurious, spacious, safe and reliable car for daily driving or weekend getaways then this is the car for you. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email us today to book your appointment before this one is gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
