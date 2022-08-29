$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Subaru Outback
RARE H3.0 /ANIVERSARY EDITION /NO ACCIDENTS /LOCAL
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9019972
- Stock #: PT0642
- VIN: 4S3BH815647603848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this stunning Legacy Outback H3.0 that just showed up. This beauty is a local Ontario car with NO accidents. It's been well cared for and it shows throughout. Looks and drives excellent and makes the perfect starter car. If you're looking for a reliable luxurious wagon that wont break the bank then check out this beauty before its too late. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
