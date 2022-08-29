2004 Subaru Outback

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9019972

9019972 Stock #: PT0642

PT0642 VIN: 4S3BH815647603848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour White

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,701 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

