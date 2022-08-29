Menu
2004 Subaru Outback

181,701 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

RARE H3.0 /ANIVERSARY EDITION /NO ACCIDENTS /LOCAL

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

181,701KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9019972
  • Stock #: PT0642
  • VIN: 4S3BH815647603848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this stunning Legacy Outback H3.0 that just showed up. This beauty is a local Ontario car with NO accidents. It's been well cared for and it shows throughout. Looks and drives excellent and makes the perfect starter car. If you're looking for a reliable luxurious wagon that wont break the bank then check out this beauty before its too late. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

