$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2004 Volkswagen Touareg
RARE V8 BEAST / STUNNING / LOCAL SUV/ NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8471115
- Stock #: PT0568
- VIN: WVGCM67L44D052343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,557 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, Check out this RARE beast that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local SUV that comes to us as a Pfaff Porsche trade-in. This one has been enjoyed and cared for by the previous owner and it shows in how well it runs. Very rare and hard to find these (Cayenne S) in disquise, and in this good shape. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.