2004 Volkswagen Touareg

186,557 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

RARE V8 BEAST / STUNNING / LOCAL SUV/ NO ACCIDENTS

2004 Volkswagen Touareg

RARE V8 BEAST / STUNNING / LOCAL SUV/ NO ACCIDENTS

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

186,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471115
  • Stock #: PT0568
  • VIN: WVGCM67L44D052343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,557 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Check out this RARE beast that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local SUV that comes to us as a Pfaff Porsche trade-in. This one has been enjoyed and cared for by the previous owner and it shows in how well it runs. Very rare and hard to find these (Cayenne S) in disquise, and in this good shape. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

