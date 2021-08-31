Menu
2005 Acura TL

133,402 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2005 Acura TL

2005 Acura TL

NAVI / LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / PRESTINE SHAPE

2005 Acura TL

NAVI / LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / PRESTINE SHAPE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

133,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7954412
  • Stock #: PT0540
  • VIN: 19UUA66275A801909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,402 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this stunning Acura TL Tech that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This beauty is a local No Accidents car with low KM's in excellent shape. This one has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows throughout. It comes loaded with the Navigation package which is very rare for this generation TL.  If you're looking for a stylish, classy sedan that's sure to impress then this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km limted powertrain warranty for your piece of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
TECH PACKAGE
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

