2005 Ford Focus

269,231 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

SES

SES

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

269,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5781900
  • Stock #: 100909
  • VIN: 3FAFP37N15R150110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,231 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford Focus 4 Dr Manuel Hatchback Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heared Seats Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

