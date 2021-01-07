2005 Lexus RX 330

Vehicle Features

Packages ULTRA PREMIUM NAVIGATION REAR DVD PLAYER

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.