2005 Lexus RX 330

416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this gorgeous Lexus RX330 Ultra Premium we have here with Super low km's. This beauty is an excellent looking, driving SUV thats been well looked after and it shows. It comes loaded with all the standard Lexus luxuries and more, with Navigation, backup camera, rear DVD player and more. If you're looking for a realiable stylish SUV on a budget look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as we are only open on appointment basis during these COVID times.
We are located at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
