Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Lexus RX 330

92,095 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2005 Lexus RX 330

2005 Lexus RX 330

SUPER LOW KM'S / ULTRA PREMIUM PACKAGE / LOCAL SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Lexus RX 330

SUPER LOW KM'S / ULTRA PREMIUM PACKAGE / LOCAL SUV

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

92,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6453046
  • Stock #: PT0365
  • VIN: 2T2HA31U35C041203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this gorgeous Lexus RX330 Ultra Premium we have here with Super low km's. This beauty is an excellent looking, driving SUV thats been well looked after and it shows. It comes loaded with all the standard Lexus luxuries and more, with Navigation, backup camera, rear DVD player and more. If you're looking for a realiable stylish SUV on a budget look no further. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as we are only open on appointment basis during these COVID times.

We are located at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

ULTRA PREMIUM
NAVIGATION
REAR DVD PLAYER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2013 Nissan Quest LE...
 183,550 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 5 Series RA...
 226,771 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Toua...
 206,825 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory