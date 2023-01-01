Menu
2005 Nissan X-Trail

214,105 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2005 Nissan X-Trail

2005 Nissan X-Trail

4dr LE AWD Auto

2005 Nissan X-Trail

4dr LE AWD Auto

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

214,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9747403
  • Stock #: pdc029
  • VIN: jn8bt08v65w112083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,105 KM

Vehicle Description

S O O O O L D !!!   

 

Local trade in, older lady owner.. Fully loaded,  Leather/heated/p/seats, 6 CD  in dash,  Pano-Roof, Remote start, all options.. Runs amazing, solid body, undercoated. 2 sets of rims/tires. Drives excellent. New alternator, brakes, oil change & CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

