2005 Porsche 911

122,337 KM

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2005 Porsche 911

2005 Porsche 911

Carrera | Accident Free! | *6-Speed*

2005 Porsche 911

Carrera | Accident Free! | *6-Speed*

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

122,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: WP0AA29905S715290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 122,337 KM

Vehicle Description

An ACCIDENT FREE Porsche, this Carrera features a rear-mounted 3.6L flat-6 engine putting 320 horsepower to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission! Optioned in metallic grey with a black leather interior and 18" "Lobster Claw"-style wheels. Options featured on this Carrera coupe include a Bose sound system, power-adjustable/memory driver's seat, heated front seats, sunroof, and Sport Chrono Package! This 911 makes for a modern-classic drivers car with classic 911 balance, handling capabilities, and driving characteristics!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

