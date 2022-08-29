$8,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2005 Subaru Forester
2.5X / 1 OWNER / TIMING BELT DONE / STUNNING SHAPE
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9279583
- Stock #: PT0678
- VIN: JF1SG636X5H724591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this gorgeous 1 Owner Forester that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local car thats been well cared for by the previous owner and it shows throughout. Timing belt was replaced a few years ago on schedule which is an added bonus. If you're in the market for an excellent driving, good looking and very capable Subaru Forester than this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.