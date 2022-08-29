Menu
2005 Subaru Forester

164,510 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2005 Subaru Forester

2005 Subaru Forester

2.5X / 1 OWNER / TIMING BELT DONE / STUNNING SHAPE

2005 Subaru Forester

2.5X / 1 OWNER / TIMING BELT DONE / STUNNING SHAPE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

164,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9279583
  • Stock #: PT0678
  • VIN: JF1SG636X5H724591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous 1 Owner Forester that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local car thats been well cared for by the previous owner and it shows throughout. Timing belt was replaced a few years ago on schedule which is an added bonus. If you're in the market for an excellent driving, good looking and very capable Subaru Forester than this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

