2005 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 5 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9279583

9279583 Stock #: PT0678

PT0678 VIN: JF1SG636X5H724591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,510 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.