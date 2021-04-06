2005 Toyota Highlander

Menu
176,990 KM

LIMITED / 7 PASSENGER / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE

LIMITED / 7 PASSENGER / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6839732
  • Stock #: PT0391
  • VIN: JTEEP21A550103406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,990 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! Words cant explain the condition of this stunning Highlander Limited. This beauty is a local Ontario car with No Accidents. It looks and drives as it did when it left the Toyota showroom back in 2005. This one is the Limited package loaded with leather, sunroof heated seats and 7 Passenger !! If you're looking for a reliable form of transportation on a budget then this is the SUV for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

LIMITED
7 PASSENGER
LEATHER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

