2005 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 9 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6839732

6839732 Stock #: PT0391

PT0391 VIN: JTEEP21A550103406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 176,990 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LIMITED 7 PASSENGER LEATHER Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Anti-Theft System Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.