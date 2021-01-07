Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Acura TL

148,325 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2006 Acura TL

2006 Acura TL

LOW KM'S /EXCELLENT CONDITION /CLEAN CARFAX /LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Acura TL

LOW KM'S /EXCELLENT CONDITION /CLEAN CARFAX /LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

148,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6385560
  • Stock #: PT0275A
  • VIN: 19UUA66206A802238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this low km Acura TL we got in on trade. This TL looks and drives like a much much newer car thats been exceptionally well cared for. Clean carfax history with no stories on this one. If you're in need of a car thats realiable, fun to drive, sporty and luxurious then this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
V6
FWD
LUXURY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2012 Infiniti G37 CO...
 227,140 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X5 STUNNING...
 184,898 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 STUNNIN...
 68,298 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory